Veterinarians agree: Greenies' toothbrush shape isn't just for looks! These delicious dog treats are scientifically designed to improve your dog's dental health. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, these tasty bones are 95.7% digestible so practically every morsel of these bones goes to making your dog healthier. Chewy formula dissolves quicker and is molded into a shape that contours to your dog's teeth, resulting in less tartar, a decrease in plaque and less dental stain formation.
- Lowers your dog's risk for periodontal disease
- 28 oz.
Wheat Flour , Glycerin , Wheat Gluten , Gelatin , Water , Powdered Cellulose , Lecithin , Minerals ( Dicalcium Phosphate , Potassium Chloride , Calcium Carbonate , Magnesium Amino Acid Chelate , Zinc Amino Acid Chelate , Iron Amino Acid Chelate , Copper Amino Acid Chelate , Manganese Amino Acid Chelate , Selenium , Potassium Iodide ) , Natural Poultry Flavor , Choline Chloride , Fruit Juice Color , Vitamins ( DL-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate [ Source of : Vitamin E ] , Vitamin B12 Supplement , D-Calcium Pantothenate [ Vitamin B5 ] , Niacin Supplement , Vitamin A Supplement , Riboflavin Supplement [ Vitamin B2 ] , Vitamin D3 Supplement , Biotin , Thiamine Mononitrate [ Vitamin B1 ] , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride [ Vitamin B6 ] , Folic Acid ) , Turmeric Color .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
