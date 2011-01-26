Greenies™ Original Regular Dog Dental Treats Perspective: front
Greenies™ Original Regular Dog Dental Treats
Greenies™ Original Regular Dog Dental Treats
Greenies™ Original Regular Dog Dental Treats
Greenies™ Original Regular Dog Dental Treats
Greenies™ Original Regular Dog Dental Treats
Greenies™ Original Regular Dog Dental Treats

27 ctUPC: 0064286304119
Product Details

Veterinarians agree: Greenies' toothbrush shape isn't just for looks! These delicious dog treats are scientifically designed to improve your dog's dental health. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, these tasty bones are 95.7% digestible so practically every morsel of these bones goes to making your dog healthier. Chewy formula dissolves quicker and is molded into a shape that contours to your dog's teeth, resulting in less tartar, a decrease in plaque and less dental stain formation.

  • Lowers your dog's risk for periodontal disease
  • 28 oz.

Shipping & Return Information

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat Flour , Glycerin , Wheat Gluten , Gelatin , Water , Powdered Cellulose , Lecithin , Minerals ( Dicalcium Phosphate , Potassium Chloride , Calcium Carbonate , Magnesium Amino Acid Chelate , Zinc Amino Acid Chelate , Iron Amino Acid Chelate , Copper Amino Acid Chelate , Manganese Amino Acid Chelate , Selenium , Potassium Iodide ) , Natural Poultry Flavor , Choline Chloride , Fruit Juice Color , Vitamins ( DL-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate [ Source of : Vitamin E ] , Vitamin B12 Supplement , D-Calcium Pantothenate [ Vitamin B5 ] , Niacin Supplement , Vitamin A Supplement , Riboflavin Supplement [ Vitamin B2 ] , Vitamin D3 Supplement , Biotin , Thiamine Mononitrate [ Vitamin B1 ] , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride [ Vitamin B6 ] , Folic Acid ) , Turmeric Color .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
