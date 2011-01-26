Veterinarians agree: Greenies' toothbrush shape isn't just for looks! These delicious dog treats are scientifically designed to improve your dog's dental health. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, these tasty bones are 95.7% digestible so practically every morsel of these bones goes to making your dog healthier. Chewy formula dissolves quicker and is molded into a shape that contours to your dog's teeth, resulting in less tartar, a decrease in plaque and less dental stain formation.

Lowers your dog's risk for periodontal disease

28 oz.