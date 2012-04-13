Greenies™ Original Regular Sized Dental Dog Treats
Product Details
One GREENIES Original Dental Treat a day is all it takes for clean teeth, fresh breath, and a happy dog. Your dog can't wait to sink their teeth into these delicious, original-flavor dental dog chews because they feature a delightfully chewy texture that fights plaque and tartar. Irresistibly tasty and incredibly powerful, GREENIES Treats for Dogs are vet recommended for at-home dental care. Best of all, these natural dog treats are the perfect breath freshener to help fight bag dog breath and are made with highly soluble ingredients that are safe and easy to digest. Give your canine the mouth-wowing treat that helps promote their oral hygiene and overall health with GREENIES Dog Treats. Natural Dog Treats Plus Vitamins, Minerals and Other Nutrients.
- The unique texture of GREENIES Dog Chews cleans down to the gumline to fight plaque and tartar and freshen breath
- GREENIES Treats for Dogs are veterinarian recommended and accepted by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) for at-home oral care
- Treat your dog deliciously with the great taste of GREENIES Original Dental Treats
- GREENIES Dog Treats are proudly crafted in USA facilities with quality ingredients from around the world
- GREENIES Dog Treats are made with natural ingredients plus vitamins, minerals, & nutrients
- Contains one (1) 12 oz. 12-count pack of GREENIES Original Regular Size Natural Dental Dog Treats; Natural Dog Treats Plus Vitamins, Minerals and Other Nutrients
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour , Glycerin , Wheat Gluten , Gelatin , Water , Powdered Cellulose , Lecithin , Minerals ( Dicalcium Phosphate , Potassium Chloride , Calcium Carbonate , Magnesium Amino Acid Chelate , Zinc Amino Acid Chelate , Iron Amino Acid Chelate , Copper Amino Acid Chelate , Manganese Amino Acid Chelate , Selenium , Potassium Iodide ) , Natural Poultry Flavor , Choline Chloride , Fruit Juice Color , Vitamins ( DL-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate [ Source of : Vitamin E ] , Vitamin B12 Supplement , D-Calcium Pantothenate [ Vitamin B5 ] , Niacin Supplement , Vitamin A Supplement , Riboflavin Supplement [ Vitamin B2 ] , Vitamin D3 Supplement , Biotin , Thiamine Mononitrate [ Vitamin B1 ] , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride [ Vitamin B6 ] , Folic Acid ) , Turmeric Color .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
