Turn medication time into treat time with Greenies Pill Pockets Canine Chicken Flavor Dog Treats. Each savory morsel has a built-in pouch to easily conceal most capsule-shaped pills and help make sure your pooch gets the treatment she needs to feel better. These all-natural treats are a healthier alternative to using human foods because they have fewer calories and less fat and sodium. Plus, they're made with real chicken protein for great taste and healthy metabolism. With Pill Pockets, giving your canine friend her medicine can now be a positive, rewarding experience for both you and her.