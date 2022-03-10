GREENIES Pill Pockets Treats for Dogs make it easy to give your dog medicine, with a tasty chicken flavor they’re sure to love.

Why hide your pet’s medicine in human foods like peanut butter or cheese when you can give them a healthy all natural dog treat, made with natural, real ingredients plus trace nutrients instead? Designed by veterinarians, GREENIES Pill Pockets Dog Treats mask the smell and taste of any medicine, taking the stress (and mess) out of giving your canine companion medicine. Whether for large breed or small dogs, these smaller-sized Pill Pockets for tablets make taking medicine a positive experience for your dog.