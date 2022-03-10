Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Greenies™ Pill Pockets™ Chicken Flavored Tablet Size Dog Treats
30 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0064286304539
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
GREENIES Pill Pockets Treats for Dogs make it easy to give your dog medicine, with a tasty chicken flavor they’re sure to love.
Why hide your pet’s medicine in human foods like peanut butter or cheese when you can give them a healthy all natural dog treat, made with natural, real ingredients plus trace nutrients instead? Designed by veterinarians, GREENIES Pill Pockets Dog Treats mask the smell and taste of any medicine, taking the stress (and mess) out of giving your canine companion medicine. Whether for large breed or small dogs, these smaller-sized Pill Pockets for tablets make taking medicine a positive experience for your dog.
- These Pill Pockets Dog Treats are a cinch to use: Drop the medicine tablet inside the pill pouch, pinch it closed, and give your best friend a tasty snack
- Your dog won’t be able to sniff out the medicine: Pill Pockets mask the smell and taste, and come in an irresistible chicken flavor for a stress- and mess-free experience for you both
- GREENIES Pill Pockets are the tasty, smarter way to help your dog’s medicine go down at treatment time—without trying to hide pills in human food like messy peanut butter or cheese
- Pill pockets turn treat time into pill time