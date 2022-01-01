A floating hinge and two sets of cooking plates turn this multifunctional unit into a contact grill, panini press, large open grill, or griddle. Made of brushed stainless steel, this four-in-one, space-saving appliance offers cooking options that range from pancakes, sausages, and grilled cheese to fish, hamburgers, and panini. Its floating hinge adjusts to the thickness of food, while adjustable temperature controls ensure food is cooked properly. The unit features a sturdy panini-style handle and convenient indicator lights, as well as nonstick grill and griddle plates that are removable, dishwasher-safe, and designed to drain grease away from food for healthier cooking. Two dishwasher-safe drip cups to collect grease are included, plus a dishwasher-safe scraping tool for easy cleanup.