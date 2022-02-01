Features. Side indents are easy for tiny hands to grasp.. Soft touch lid makes drinking comfortable.. Superior threading on cup and lid is engineered to prevent spills.. Cup lid and removable sipper valve are all top rack dishwasher safe.. Lid loop can be clipped to backpack diaper bag or stroller.. Cup is compatible with OTG ATB wide-mouth closures.. Indestructible translucent odor stain residue resistant.. Color - Pink. Design - Wheels