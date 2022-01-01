Ingredients

Selected Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: High Oleic Soybean, Sunflower, Cottonseed, Corn, and/or Palm), Salt, Sugar, Torula Yeast, Spices, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Flour, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Natural Hickory Smoked Flavor, Caramel Color, Paprika Extract, Silicon Dioxide

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More