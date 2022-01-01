Hover to Zoom
Grippo's Bar-B-Q Twin Pack Chips
8 ozUPC: 0007684713134
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar4g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium310mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Selected Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: High Oleic Soybean, Sunflower, Cottonseed, Corn, and/or Palm), Salt, Sugar, Torula Yeast, Spices, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Flour, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Natural Hickory Smoke Flavor, Caramel Color, Paprika Extract, Silicon Dioxide
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
