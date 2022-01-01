Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Grippo's Hot Pork Rinds
2 ozUPC: 0007684761614
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5ounce (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6.92%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium370mg15.42%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein8g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Niacin0.4mg2%
Riboflavin0.03mg1.76%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork Rinds, Salt, Dextrose, Spices Including Chili Pepper, Torula Yeast, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Extractives of Paprika, Yellow #6 Lake, Natural Flavor, Caramel Color and Red 40 Lake
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More