Grippo's Potato Chips
8 ozUPC: 0007684715152
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size8
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium10mg2%
Potassium310mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
SELECTED POTATOES, VEGETABLE OIL (CONIATINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: HIGH OLEIC SOYBEAN, SUNFLOWER, COTTONSEED, CORN, AND/OR PALM), SALT, SUGAR, TORULA YEAST, SPICES, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, CORN FLOUR FLOUR, ONION POWDER, GARLIC POWER, NATURAL HICKORY SMOKE FLAVOR, CARAMEL COLOR, PAPRIKA EXTRACT, SILICON DIOXIDE.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
