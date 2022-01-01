Ingredients

SELECTED POTATOES, VEGETABLE OIL (CONIATINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: HIGH OLEIC SOYBEAN, SUNFLOWER, COTTONSEED, CORN, AND/OR PALM), SALT, SUGAR, TORULA YEAST, SPICES, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, CORN FLOUR FLOUR, ONION POWDER, GARLIC POWER, NATURAL HICKORY SMOKE FLAVOR, CARAMEL COLOR, PAPRIKA EXTRACT, SILICON DIOXIDE.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

