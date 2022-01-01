Hover to Zoom
Grippo's Sweet Maui Onion Style Wavy Potato Chips
8 ozUPC: 0007684715185
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 OZ (28GRAM)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat1g/l5%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Selected Potatos, vegetable oil, (contains one or more of the following: high olelc soybean sunflower cottonseed, corn and or plam) salt sugar corn maltodextrin, dextrose, onion powder, salt. garlic powder, oil, citric acid, siolicon dioxide, tricalcium phosphate
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
