Grolsch® Premium Lager

4 bottles / 15.2 fl ozUPC: 0008374150314
Imported from the Netherlands, Grolsch Premium Lager is a classic, well-balanced European Pilsner crafted with three varieties of barley malts and a unique blend of hops. Brewed using a unique double fermentation process, it features a fresh, hoppy note, a mild citric fruity taste and a long, delicate finish. It is available in the iconic swing top Bottle. Imported by Grolsch Importers.

  • Grolsch is a classic European Pilsner
  • Crafted with three varieties of barley malts and a unique blend of hops
  • Fantastic culinary partner in that the beer enables the food to shine through while never overpowering the recipe
  • Fresh, hoppy note, a mild citric fruity taste and a long, delicate finish
  • Crisp & Balanced 5% ABV

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories142
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate8.9g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1.8g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Hops , Barley and Yeast .

Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
