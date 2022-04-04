Grolsch® Premium Lager
Product Details
Imported from the Netherlands, Grolsch Premium Lager is a classic, well-balanced European Pilsner crafted with three varieties of barley malts and a unique blend of hops. Brewed using a unique double fermentation process, it features a fresh, hoppy note, a mild citric fruity taste and a long, delicate finish. It is available in the iconic swing top Bottle. Imported by Grolsch Importers.
- Grolsch is a classic European Pilsner
- Crafted with three varieties of barley malts and a unique blend of hops
- Fantastic culinary partner in that the beer enables the food to shine through while never overpowering the recipe
- Fresh, hoppy note, a mild citric fruity taste and a long, delicate finish
- Crisp & Balanced 5% ABV
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Hops , Barley and Yeast .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More