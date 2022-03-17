Growers Alliance Coffee Organic Costa Rica Ground Coffee Perspective: front
Growers Alliance Coffee Organic Costa Rica Ground Coffee

12 ozUPC: 0089899000105
Growers Alliance Coffee is passionately committed to bringing you the finest gourmet coffees from the best specialty coffee producing countries across the globe. We do not blend our coffees and our 100% exceptional arabica beans are masterfully roasted to be enjoyed as Single Origin Coffees. This helps to maintain, enhance, and identify the particular taste profile for each single coffee growing country.

We specialize in the best gourmet, USDA Organic, and Fair Trade Certified coffees in the world.

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ground Coffee .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

