Grown In Idaho® Hand Cut Style Fries
Product Details
Grown in Idaho Hand Cut Style Fries are crispy on the outside with hot, fluffy, soft-baked texture inside. We've used 100% certified Idaho potatoes to make these delicious, super crispy hand cut style fries, loaded with real potato flavor. They’re not just crispy, they’re super crispy! Grown in Idaho Hand Cut Style Fries also contain 0g Trans Fat per serving. Our potatoes are par-fried before freezing, which means they are already partially prepared and only need to be cooked before eating. Simply heat oven to 420°F and bake 23-25 minutes for half a bag and 30-35 minutes for a full bag. Each order includes one 28 oz. bag of Grown in Idaho Hand Cut Style Fries.
- Includes one 28 oz. bag of Grown in Idaho Hand Cut Style Fries
- Made from 100% real Idaho potatoes with 0g Trans Fats per Serving
- Super crispy, skin-on, golden brown, home style-cut fries
- Crispy on the outside, fluffy, soft-baked texture inside, loaded with real potato flavor
- Quick and easy to make; simply heat oven to 420°F and bake for 23-25 minutes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola, Palm, Soybean, Sunflower), Modified Food Starch (Potato, Corn, Tapioca), Rice Flour, Dextrin, Salt, Leavening (Disodium Dihydrogen Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Xanthan Gum, Color (Annatto)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More