Ingredients

Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola, Palm, Soybean, Sunflower), Modified Food Starch (Potato, Corn, Tapioca), Rice Flour, Dextrin, Salt, Leavening (Disodium Dihydrogen Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Xanthan Gum, Color (Annatto).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

