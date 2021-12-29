Grown In Idaho® Super Crispy Crinkle Cut Fries Perspective: front
Grown In Idaho® Super Crispy Crinkle Cut Fries Perspective: back
Grown In Idaho® Super Crispy Crinkle Cut Fries Perspective: left
Grown In Idaho® Super Crispy Crinkle Cut Fries Perspective: right
Grown In Idaho® Super Crispy Crinkle Cut Fries

28 ozUPC: 0004330161167
Product Details

Grown in Idaho Super Crispy Crinkle Cut Fries are crispy on the outside with hot, fluffy, soft-baked texture inside. We've used 100% certified Idaho potatoes to make these delicious, skin-on, super crispy crinkle cut French fries, loaded with real potato flavor. They’re not just crispy, they’re super crispy! These Super Crispy Crinkle Cut Fries also contain 0g Trans Fat per serving. Our potatoes are par-fried before freezing, which means they are already partially prepared and only need to be cooked before eating. Simply heat oven to 420° F and bake 18-20 minutes for half a bag and 25-30 minutes for a full bag. Each order includes one 28 oz. bag of Grown in Idaho Super Crispy Crinkle Cut Fries.

  • Includes one 28 oz. bag of Grown in Idaho Super Crispy Crinkle Cut Fries
  • Made from 100% real Idaho potatoes with 0g Trans Fats per Serving
  • Super crispy, skin-on, golden brown, crinkle-cut fries
  • Crispy on the outside, fluffy, soft-baked texture inside, loaded with real potato flavor
  • Quick and easy to make; simply heat oven to 420° F and bake for 18-20 minutes

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3ounce (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium6.9mg0%
Iron0.07mg0%
Potassium230mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola, Palm, Soybean, Sunflower), Modified Food Starch (Potato, Corn, Tapioca), Rice Flour, Dextrin, Salt, Leavening (Disodium Dihydrogen Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Xanthan Gum, Color (Annatto).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
