Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Bluephoria Energy Drink Perspective: front
Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Bluephoria Energy Drink Perspective: left
Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Bluephoria Energy Drink Perspective: right
Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Bluephoria Energy Drink

16 fl ozUPC: 0063243270877
Product Details

A euphoric burst of blueberry, elderberry, and yerba mate. The strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate. Yerba mate contains 24 vitamins and minerals, 15 amino acids, and abundant polyphenols; yerba mate nourishes while it stimulates.

  • USDA Organic, Gluten Free, Non GMO Project Verified, Kosher, Certified B-Corp, made with Fair Trade Ingredients
  • 150 mg of caffeine
  • Yerba Mate category leader

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium10mg0.42%
Total Carbohydrate14g4.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar14g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
An Infusion of: (Purified Water, Organic Brewed Yerba Mate, Organic Brewed Elderberries), Organic Cane Sugar+, Organic Yerba Mate Extract+, Organic Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Organic Elderberry Juice Concentrate, Organic Blueberry Natural Flavor. +Fair Trade Ingredient

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.