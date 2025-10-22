Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Bluephoria Energy Drink
Product Details
A euphoric burst of blueberry, elderberry, and yerba mate. The strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate. Yerba mate contains 24 vitamins and minerals, 15 amino acids, and abundant polyphenols; yerba mate nourishes while it stimulates.
- USDA Organic, Gluten Free, Non GMO Project Verified, Kosher, Certified B-Corp, made with Fair Trade Ingredients
- 150 mg of caffeine
- Yerba Mate category leader
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
An Infusion of: (Purified Water, Organic Brewed Yerba Mate, Organic Brewed Elderberries), Organic Cane Sugar+, Organic Yerba Mate Extract+, Organic Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Organic Elderberry Juice Concentrate, Organic Blueberry Natural Flavor. +Fair Trade Ingredient
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More