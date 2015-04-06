Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Sparkling Classic Gold Soda Perspective: front
Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Sparkling Classic Gold Soda Perspective: left
Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Sparkling Classic Gold Soda Perspective: right
Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Sparkling Classic Gold Soda Perspective: top
Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Sparkling Classic Gold Soda

12 fl ozUPC: 0063243233310
Classic Gold is legendary and satisfying, our riff on a classic cola – yerba mate accented with tamarind, lime, and spice flavors. High Energy Infusion: The strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate. Yerba mate contains 24 vitamins and minerals, 15 amino acids, and abundant polyphenols; yerba mate nourishes while it stimulates. Every time you purchase Guayakí Yerba Mate, you're driving real change because the regeneration of people and planet is integrated into our business model.

  • USDA Organic
  • Gluten Free
  • Non GMO Project Verified
  • Kosher
  • Certified B-Corp
  • Made with Fair Trade Ingredients
  • 120 mg of caffeine

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (355 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Sugar24g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Sparkling Purified Water, Organic Cane Sugar*, Organic Yerba Mate Extract*, Organic Brewed Yerba Mate* (Purified Water, Organic Yerba Mate*), Organic Spice Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Organic Prune Juice Concentrate, Organic Lime Juice, Organic Tamarind Juice Concentrate, Organic Ginger Juice, *Fair Trade Ingredient

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

