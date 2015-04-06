Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Sparkling Classic Gold Soda
Product Details
Classic Gold is legendary and satisfying, our riff on a classic cola – yerba mate accented with tamarind, lime, and spice flavors. High Energy Infusion: The strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate. Yerba mate contains 24 vitamins and minerals, 15 amino acids, and abundant polyphenols; yerba mate nourishes while it stimulates. Every time you purchase Guayakí Yerba Mate, you're driving real change because the regeneration of people and planet is integrated into our business model.
- USDA Organic
- Gluten Free
- Non GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
- Certified B-Corp
- Made with Fair Trade Ingredients
- 120 mg of caffeine
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Purified Water, Organic Cane Sugar*, Organic Yerba Mate Extract*, Organic Brewed Yerba Mate* (Purified Water, Organic Yerba Mate*), Organic Spice Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Organic Prune Juice Concentrate, Organic Lime Juice, Organic Tamarind Juice Concentrate, Organic Ginger Juice, *Fair Trade Ingredient
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
