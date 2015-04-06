Classic Gold is legendary and satisfying, our riff on a classic cola – yerba mate accented with tamarind, lime, and spice flavors. High Energy Infusion: The strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate. Yerba mate contains 24 vitamins and minerals, 15 amino acids, and abundant polyphenols; yerba mate nourishes while it stimulates. Every time you purchase Guayakí Yerba Mate, you're driving real change because the regeneration of people and planet is integrated into our business model.

USDA Organic

Gluten Free

Non GMO Project Verified

Kosher

Certified B-Corp

Made with Fair Trade Ingredients

120 mg of caffeine