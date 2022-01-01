Hover to Zoom
Guinness Wings Tulip Pint Glass
1UPC: 0088856862264
Purchase Options
Product Details
Guinness is one of the most famous stout beers in the world. Whether served at room temperature straight from the keg as in Ireland or in a chilled glass in America, it has quenched thirsts for over 250 years. These beautiful glasses are a great addition to parties at any time of year. Begin a collection for the next Super Bowl celebration or use during the football season. A set of these special glasses will make a perfect graduation, birthday, anniversary, or Christmas present. Of course, one can always start ones own collection - no explanation needed.Specifications. Weight: 3.75 lbs