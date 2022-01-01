Guinness is one of the most famous stout beers in the world. Whether served at room temperature straight from the keg as in Ireland or in a chilled glass in America, it has quenched thirsts for over 250 years. These beautiful glasses are a great addition to parties at any time of year. Begin a collection for the next Super Bowl celebration or use during the football season. A set of these special glasses will make a perfect graduation, birthday, anniversary, or Christmas present. Of course, one can always start ones own collection - no explanation needed.

3.75 lbs