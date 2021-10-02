Hover to Zoom
Gummi Worms
16 ozUPC: 0007248899822
A tasty treat for anytime of the day!
servings per container
Serving size3pcs (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Corn Syrup (from Corn), Sugar (from Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Fd&C Red #40, Fd&C Yellow #5, Fd&C Yellow #6, Fd&C Blue #1
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
