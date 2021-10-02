Ingredients

Corn Syrup (from Corn), Sugar (from Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Fd&C Red #40, Fd&C Yellow #5, Fd&C Yellow #6, Fd&C Blue #1

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More