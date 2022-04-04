The H3 Merlot red wine is a medium-bodied Merlot delivering aromas of spice, plum and blackberry with the perfect balance of earth, cocoa and ripe black cherry notes on the palate. The complex flavors are followed by a smooth, velvety finish.At H3. we strive for unapparelled quality, which is why our partnerships with growers and family farmers are so important. With 95% of our fruit sourced from these local farms, our winemakers work hand-in-hand with these families to produce the highest-quality fruit possible. It’s our recipe for success.

H3 Merlot is sourced from the Horse Heaven Hills AVA in Washington state

Medium-bodied red wine with a smooth, velvety finish

Enjoy H3 Merlot paired with grilled salmon, roasted lamb, and balsamic or tomato-based sauces

Merlot red wine is 14.5% alcohol by volume

One bottle of Merlot red wine, 750 milliliters in volume