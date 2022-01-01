Add a touch of sophistication to any kitchen with the Cotswold 4 slice toaster by HADEN. This toaster features a convenient cancel/ defrost/ bagel button setting. The adjustable browning control varies the toasting time so you can enjoy your bread, English muffin, or waffle just the way you like it. The self-centering function browns both sides evenly and a removable crumb tray makes it easy to clean. It will look right at home in every kitchen. Available in Sage Green and Putty. A matching kettle also available.

Four Slice Toaster with Extra Wide Slots for Bagels

Painted Stainless Steel Housing with Haden Badge

Self-Centering Function, and Removable Crumb Tray