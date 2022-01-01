Add a touch of sophistication to any kitchen with the Cotswold 4 slice toaster by HADEN. This toaster features a convenient cancel/ defrost/ bagel button setting. The adjustable browning control varies the toasting time so you can enjoy your bread, English muffin, or waffle just the way you like it. The self-centering function browns both sides evenly and a removable crumb tray makes it easy to clean. It will look right at home in every kitchen.

Features Four Slice Toaster with Extra Wide Slots for Bagels

Painted Stainless Steel Housing with Haden Badge

Self-Centering Function, and Removable Crumb Tray