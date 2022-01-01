Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Haden Cotswold 4-Slice Wide Slot Toaster - Sage Green
1 ctUPC: 0001734275009
Purchase Options
Product Details
Add a touch of sophistication to any kitchen with the Cotswold 4 slice toaster by HADEN. This toaster features a convenient cancel/ defrost/ bagel button setting. The adjustable browning control varies the toasting time so you can enjoy your bread, English muffin, or waffle just the way you like it. The self-centering function browns both sides evenly and a removable crumb tray makes it easy to clean. It will look right at home in every kitchen.
- Features Four Slice Toaster with Extra Wide Slots for Bagels
- Painted Stainless Steel Housing with Haden Badge
- Self-Centering Function, and Removable Crumb Tray