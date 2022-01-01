Add a touch of sophistication to any kitchen with the Cotswold electric kettle by HADEN. Simple and elegant in design, this beautiful kettle features a 1.7-Liter (7-cup) capacity in the stainless-steel housing. Use the convenient water viewing window to use just the right amount of water. The power light indicator turns on during boiling and automatically turns off when finished. The water filter is removable and a spare filter is included so you can clean or replace it to extend the life of your kettle. The 360-Degree base stays cool and allows you to remove and place the kettle on it easily. The Boil-Dry protection safety feature ensures that the kettle will not turn on if no water is inside. Available in Sage Green and Putty Beige. Matching toaster also available.

Painted Stainless Steel with Haden Badge,

Water Level Window, LED Indicator Light During Boiling

All internal plastic components that are in contact with the water are BPA Free.