Haden Dorset 4-Slice Toaster - Putty
Haden Dorset 4-Slice Toaster - Putty Perspective: left
Haden Dorset 4-Slice Toaster - Putty Perspective: right
Haden Dorset 4-Slice Toaster - Putty Perspective: top
Haden Dorset 4-Slice Toaster - Putty Perspective: bottom
Haden Dorset 4-Slice Toaster - Putty

1 ctUPC: 0001734275039
Purchase Options

Product Details

Introducing the Dorset toaster by HADEN. Available in two colors, (Red and Putty) this 4-Slice toaster has a stylish shape and design. Add a pop of color to any kitchen and brighten up your morning routine with this beautiful toaster. Haden toasters feature: cancel/defrost/bagel button settings, self-centering function, and a removable crumb trays for easy cleaning. The browning control dial allows you to select the perfect timing for your bread, English muffin, or waffle. Its beautiful hue is sure to brighten up your day. A matching kettle also available

  • Four Slice Toaster with Extra Wide Slots for Bagels
  • Painted Stainless Steel with Haden Badge, Self-Centering Function
  • Removable Crumb Trays