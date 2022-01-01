Haden Dorset Modern Programmable Coffee Maker - Putty Perspective: front
Haden Dorset Modern Programmable Coffee Maker - Putty
Haden Dorset Modern Programmable Coffee Maker - Putty
Haden Dorset Modern Programmable Coffee Maker - Putty
Haden Dorset Modern Programmable Coffee Maker - Putty
Haden Dorset Modern Programmable Coffee Maker - Putty
Haden Dorset Modern Programmable Coffee Maker - Putty

12 cUPC: 0001734275028
Product Details

Produce the perfect cup of coffee with ease and style with the Haden filter coffee maker. The elegant putty color will add a touch of class to any kitchen. This coffee maker has six functions including on/off, delay brew, program, hour, minute, and strength. It also has an LCD display and a thirty-second anti-drip feature. The 1.5 liter/12 cup glass carafe and funnel are also dishwasher-safe for added convenience. This coffee maker also has a keep warm feature, so if one cup isn’t enough you can simply pop back and pour yourself another cup! Perfectly matches our Dorset putty and Cotswold putty collections

Features:

  • 12 Cup Capacity
  • Washable Filter
  • Keep-Warm Function
  • Glass Carafe (8-InchWide x 6-InchDeep x 6.5-InchHigh)
  • Sleek and Modern Design

Functions and Settings:

  • Keep-Warm Function
  • Delay Brew Setting
  • Strength Setting
  • Programmable Clock
  • 30 Second Anti-Drip Function

Dimensions: 9.5-Inch Width x 7.5-Inch Depth x 14-Inch Height