Haden Dorset Modern Programmable Coffee Maker - Putty
12 cUPC: 0001734275028
Product Details
Produce the perfect cup of coffee with ease and style with the Haden filter coffee maker. The elegant putty color will add a touch of class to any kitchen. This coffee maker has six functions including on/off, delay brew, program, hour, minute, and strength. It also has an LCD display and a thirty-second anti-drip feature. The 1.5 liter/12 cup glass carafe and funnel are also dishwasher-safe for added convenience. This coffee maker also has a keep warm feature, so if one cup isn’t enough you can simply pop back and pour yourself another cup! Perfectly matches our Dorset putty and Cotswold putty collections
Features:
- 12 Cup Capacity
- Washable Filter
- Keep-Warm Function
- Glass Carafe (8-InchWide x 6-InchDeep x 6.5-InchHigh)
- Sleek and Modern Design
Functions and Settings:
- Keep-Warm Function
- Delay Brew Setting
- Strength Setting
- Programmable Clock
- 30 Second Anti-Drip Function
Dimensions: 9.5-Inch Width x 7.5-Inch Depth x 14-Inch Height