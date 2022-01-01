Haden Dorset Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle - Putty Perspective: front
Haden Dorset Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle - Putty Perspective: back
Haden Dorset Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle - Putty Perspective: left
Haden Dorset Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle - Putty Perspective: right
Haden Dorset Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle - Putty Perspective: top
Haden Dorset Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle - Putty Perspective: bottom
Haden Dorset Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle - Putty

1.7 LUPC: 0001734275002
Purchase Options

Product Details

Introducing the Dorset kettle by HADEN. Available in two colors, (Red and Putty) the collection has a stylish shape and design. This kettle features a 1.7-Liter (7-cup) capacity, temperature scale, convenient water gauge window, light indicator during boiling, and a spare filter. Add a pop of color to any kitchen and brighten up your morning routine with this bold, red kettle. Perfect for a great-tasting cup of tea or for heating water for pour-over coffee or instant coffee. Matching toaster also available.

  • Painted Stainless Steel with Haden Badge
  • Temperature Gauge, Water Level Window
  • All internal plastic components that are in contact with the water are BPA Free.