Haden Dorset Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle - Putty
1.7 L
Introducing the Dorset kettle by HADEN. Available in two colors, (Red and Putty) the collection has a stylish shape and design. This kettle features a 1.7-Liter (7-cup) capacity, temperature scale, convenient water gauge window, light indicator during boiling, and a spare filter. Add a pop of color to any kitchen and brighten up your morning routine with this bold, red kettle. Perfect for a great-tasting cup of tea or for heating water for pour-over coffee or instant coffee. Matching toaster also available.
- Painted Stainless Steel with Haden Badge
- Temperature Gauge, Water Level Window
- All internal plastic components that are in contact with the water are BPA Free.