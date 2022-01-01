Introducing the Dorset kettle by HADEN. Available in two colors, (Red and Putty) the collection has a stylish shape and design. This kettle features a 1.7-Liter (7-cup) capacity, temperature scale, convenient water gauge window, light indicator during boiling, and a spare filter. Add a pop of color to any kitchen and brighten up your morning routine with this bold, red kettle. Perfect for a great-tasting cup of tea or for heating water for pour-over coffee or instant coffee. Matching toaster also available.

Painted Stainless Steel with Haden Badge

Temperature Gauge, Water Level Window

All internal plastic components that are in contact with the water are BPA Free.