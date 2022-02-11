Enjoy fresh smoothies in seconds with Haden Heritage Blender. This retro inspired blender features ice crush function, 5 speed controlwith pulse, anti-slip feet and a tempered glass jug that is dishwasher safe for added convenience. This gadget is not only good looking butperfect for making healthy smoothies, nut milks, sauces, delicious milkshakes, protein shakes, baby food and more.

56 Ounce Capacity

Plastic Body with Chrome Ring

5 Speed Control with Pulse