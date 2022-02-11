Haden Heritage 5-Speed Retro Blender - Turquoise Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Haden Heritage 5-Speed Retro Blender - Turquoise Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Haden Heritage 5-Speed Retro Blender - Turquoise Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Haden Heritage 5-Speed Retro Blender - Turquoise Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Haden Heritage 5-Speed Retro Blender - Turquoise Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Haden Heritage 5-Speed Retro Blender - Turquoise Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Haden Heritage 5-Speed Retro Blender - Turquoise

56 ozUPC: 0001734275029
Purchase Options

Product Details

Enjoy fresh smoothies in seconds with Haden Heritage Blender. This retro inspired blender features ice crush function, 5 speed controlwith pulse, anti-slip feet and a tempered glass jug that is dishwasher safe for added convenience. This gadget is not only good looking butperfect for making healthy smoothies, nut milks, sauces, delicious milkshakes, protein shakes, baby food and more.

  • 56 Ounce Capacity
  • Plastic Body with Chrome Ring
  • 5 Speed Control with Pulse