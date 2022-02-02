Enjoy fresh smoothie in seconds with the Haden Heritage blender. This retro inspired blender features ice crash function, 5 speeds control with pulse, anti- slip feet, and a tempered glass jug that is dishwasher safe for added convenience. This gadget is not only good looking but perfect for making healthy smoothies, nut milks, sauces, delicious milkshakes, protein shakes, baby food, and more. It perfectly matches our Heritage Ivory collection.

56-ounce capacity

Standard 2-Prong US plug

ETL tested and approved

5 speeds, pulse function, and great for crushing ice

Dual safety lock, anti-slip feet, and lid with measuring cup

Plastic body with chromed ring on both top and base

Warranty: 1-Year