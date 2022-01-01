Hover to Zoom
Haden Heritage 700-Watt Microwave - Ivory White
1 ctUPC: 0001734275060
Product Details
Simple yet sophisticated, our Haden Microwave features a 0.7 cubic foot capacity, 700W power, convenient defrost, reheat, cooking functions, and digital controls for easy use. It’s perfect for everyday cooking, defrosting, and reheating. The sleek controls and unique colors make it an attractive addition to your countertop.
Features:
- 5 Power Levels
- 60 Minute Digital Timer
- Defrost and Express Functions
- End of Cooking Signal
- Multi-Sequence Cooking (For recipes calling for multiple cook modes and times)
- Child Lock Function
Includes:
- Microwave Oven
- Glass Turntable
- Rotating Axis and User Guide
- 1- Year Warranty
Overall Dimensions: 17.5-Inch Width x 13.5-Inch Depth x 10.25-Inch Height
Inside Dimensions: 10.75-Inch Width x 10-Inch Depth x 6.75-Inch Height
- Glass Turntable- 9.5-InchDiameter