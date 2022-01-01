Simple yet sophisticated, our Haden Microwave features a 0.7 cubic foot capacity, 700W power, convenient defrost, reheat, cooking functions, and digital controls for easy use. It’s perfect for everyday cooking, defrosting, and reheating. The sleek controls and unique colors make it an attractive addition to your countertop.

Features:

5 Power Levels

60 Minute Digital Timer

Defrost and Express Functions

End of Cooking Signal

Multi-Sequence Cooking (For recipes calling for multiple cook modes and times)

Child Lock Function

Includes:

Microwave Oven

Glass Turntable

Rotating Axis and User Guide

1- Year Warranty

Overall Dimensions: 17.5-Inch Width x 13.5-Inch Depth x 10.25-Inch Height

Inside Dimensions: 10.75-Inch Width x 10-Inch Depth x 6.75-Inch Height