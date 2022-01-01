Haden Heritage 700-Watt Microwave - Ivory White Perspective: front
Haden Heritage 700-Watt Microwave - Ivory White Perspective: left
Haden Heritage 700-Watt Microwave - Ivory White Perspective: right
Haden Heritage 700-Watt Microwave - Ivory White Perspective: top
Haden Heritage 700-Watt Microwave - Ivory White Perspective: bottom
Haden Heritage 700-Watt Microwave - Ivory White

1 ctUPC: 0001734275060
Product Details

Simple yet sophisticated, our Haden Microwave features a 0.7 cubic foot capacity, 700W power, convenient defrost, reheat, cooking functions, and digital controls for easy use. It’s perfect for everyday cooking, defrosting, and reheating. The sleek controls and unique colors make it an attractive addition to your countertop.

Features:

  • 5 Power Levels
  • 60 Minute Digital Timer
  • Defrost and Express Functions
  • End of Cooking Signal
  • Multi-Sequence Cooking (For recipes calling for multiple cook modes and times)
  • Child Lock Function

Includes:

  • Microwave Oven
  • Glass Turntable
  • Rotating Axis and User Guide
  • 1- Year Warranty

Overall Dimensions: 17.5-Inch Width x 13.5-Inch Depth x 10.25-Inch Height

Inside Dimensions: 10.75-Inch Width x 10-Inch Depth x 6.75-Inch Height

  • Glass Turntable- 9.5-InchDiameter