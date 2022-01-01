Hover to Zoom
Haden Heritage Programmable Coffee Maker - Turquoise
Produce the perfect cup of coffee with ease and style with the Haden filter coffee maker. The vibrant turquoise color will add a cheerful touch to any kitchen. This coffee maker has six functions including: on/off, delay brew, program, hour, minute, and strength. It also has an LCD display and a thirty-second anti-drip feature. The 1.5 liter/12 cup glass carafe and funnel are also dishwasher-safe for added convenience. This coffee maker also has a keep warm feature so if one cup isn’t enough, you can simply pop back and pour yourself another cup! Perfectly matches our Heritage turquoise kettle and toaster.
- 12 Cup Capacity, Washable Filter, Keep-Warm Function, Glass Carafe (8 Wide x 6 Deep x 6.5 High), Sleek and Modern Design
- Keep-Warm Function, Delay Brew Setting, Strength Setting, Programmable Clock, 30 Second Anti-Drip Function
Dimensions: 9.5-Inch Width x 7.5-Inch Depth x 14-Inch Height