Produce the perfect cup of coffee with ease and style with the Haden filter coffee maker. The vibrant turquoise color will add a cheerful touch to any kitchen. This coffee maker has six functions including: on/off, delay brew, program, hour, minute, and strength. It also has an LCD display and a thirty-second anti-drip feature. The 1.5 liter/12 cup glass carafe and funnel are also dishwasher-safe for added convenience. This coffee maker also has a keep warm feature so if one cup isn’t enough, you can simply pop back and pour yourself another cup! Perfectly matches our Heritage turquoise kettle and toaster.

12 Cup Capacity, Washable Filter, Keep-Warm Function, Glass Carafe (8 Wide x 6 Deep x 6.5 High), Sleek and Modern Design

Keep-Warm Function, Delay Brew Setting, Strength Setting, Programmable Clock, 30 Second Anti-Drip Function

Dimensions: 9.5-Inch Width x 7.5-Inch Depth x 14-Inch Height