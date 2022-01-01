Now available in the United States the classic Heritage electric kettle by HADEN. With a traditional design and shape, this beautiful turquoise kettle features a 1.7-Liter (7-cup) capacity, ergonomic grip handle, water level gauge, light indicator during boiling, and a spare filter. The cordless design makes it easy to move around your kitchen. The 360-Degree base stays cool and allows you to remove and place the kettle on it easily. The Boil-Dry protection safety feature ensures that the kettle will not turn on if no water is inside. Perfect for a great-tasting cup of tea or for heating water for pour-over coffee or instant coffee. Matching toaster also available. Available in Turquoise or White.

Painted Stainless Steel with Haden Badge

Water Level Window, LED Indicator Light During Boiling

All internal plastic components that are in contact with the water are BPA Free.