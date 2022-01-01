Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Haden Heritage Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle - Ivory White
1.7 LUPC: 0001734275012
Purchase Options
Product Details
Now available in the United States the classic Heritage electric kettle by HADEN. With a traditional design and shape, this beautiful turquoise kettle features a 1.7-Liter (7-cup) capacity, ergonomic grip handle, water level gauge, light indicator during boiling, and a spare filter. The cordless design makes it easy to move around your kitchen. The 360-Degree base stays cool and allows you to remove and place the kettle on it easily. The Boil-Dry protection safety feature ensures that the kettle will not turn on if no water is inside. Perfect for a great-tasting cup of tea or for heating water for pour-over coffee or instant coffee. Matching toaster also available. Available in Turquoise or White.
- Painted Stainless Steel with Haden Badge
- Water Level Window, LED Indicator Light During Boiling
- All internal plastic components that are in contact with the water are BPA Free.