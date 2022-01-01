With a traditional design and shape, this beautiful turquoise kettle features a 1.7-Liter (7-cup) capacity, ergonomic grip handle, water level gauge, light indicator during boiling, and a spare filter. The cordless design makes it easy to move around your kitchen. The 360-Degree base stays cool and allows you to remove and place the kettle on it easily. The Boil-Dry protection safety feature ensures that the kettle will not turn on if no water is inside. Perfect for a great-tasting cup of tea or for heating water for pour-over coffee or instant coffee.

Features Painted Stainless Steel with Haden Badge, Water Level Window, LED Indicator Light During Boiling, All internal plastic components that are in contact with the water are BPA Free.

Specifications: 1.7-Liter Capacity, 1500W, 120V~60Hz, Cord Length: 30", Standard 2-Prong US Plug, ETL Tested and Approved

Safety LED Indication Light During Boiling, Auto Shut-Off, Boil-Dry Protection, 360-Degree Base Stays Cool for Easy Handling

Dimensions: 9.5-Inch Width (spout to lever) x 7-Inch Depth x 10.5-Inch Height (base to handle)