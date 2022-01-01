Hover to Zoom
Haden Heritage Stainless Steel Electric Kettle - Black/Copper
1.7 LUPC: 0001734275041
Purchase Options
Product Details
With a traditional design and shape, this beautiful turquoise kettle features a 1.7-Liter (7-cup) capacity, ergonomic grip handle, water level gauge, light indicator during boiling, and a spare filter. The cordless design makes it easy to move around your kitchen. The 360-Degree base stays cool and allows you to remove and place the kettle on it easily. The Boil-Dry protection safety feature ensures that the kettle will not turn on if no water is inside. Perfect for a great-tasting cup of tea or for heating water for pour-over coffee or instant coffee.
- Features Painted Stainless Steel with Haden Badge, Water Level Window, LED Indicator Light During Boiling, All internal plastic components that are in contact with the water are BPA Free.
- Specifications: 1.7-Liter Capacity, 1500W, 120V~60Hz, Cord Length: 30", Standard 2-Prong US Plug, ETL Tested and Approved
- Safety LED Indication Light During Boiling, Auto Shut-Off, Boil-Dry Protection, 360-Degree Base Stays Cool for Easy Handling
Dimensions: 9.5-Inch Width (spout to lever) x 7-Inch Depth x 10.5-Inch Height (base to handle)