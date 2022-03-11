Haden Highclere 4-Slice Wide Slot Toaster - Poole Blue Perspective: front
Haden Highclere 4-Slice Wide Slot Toaster - Poole Blue Perspective: back
Haden Highclere 4-Slice Wide Slot Toaster - Poole Blue Perspective: left
Haden Highclere 4-Slice Wide Slot Toaster - Poole Blue Perspective: right
Haden Highclere 4-Slice Wide Slot Toaster - Poole Blue Perspective: top
Haden Highclere 4-Slice Wide Slot Toaster - Poole Blue Perspective: bottom
Haden Highclere 4-Slice Wide Slot Toaster - Poole Blue

1 ctUPC: 0001734275026
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our new Highclere collection brings retro-glam back while vintage flair, in-home décor, is still going strong in 2020. The vintage-inspired Highclere Toaster combines a timeless feel with sophisticated features. This quintessentially British toaster is influenced by stately homes of the past. We have brought the classic design into the modern-day using this unique color and texture.

  • Four Slice Toaster with Extra Wide Slots for Bagels,
  • Painted Stainless Steel Housing with Haden Badge
  • Self-Centering Function, and Removable Crumb Tray