Our new Highclere collection brings retro-glam back while vintage flair, in-home décor, is still going strong in 2020. The vintage-inspired Highclere cordless kettle combines a timeless feel with sophisticated features. This quintessentially British kettle is influenced by stately homes of the past. We have brought the classic stove top designs into the modern-day using this unique color and texture.

Painted Stainless Steel with Haden Badge

Water Level Window, LED Indicator Light During Boiling

All internal plastic components that are in contact with the water are BPA Free.