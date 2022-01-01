Hover to Zoom
Haden Highclere Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle - Poole Blue
1.5 LUPC: 0001734275025
Our new Highclere collection brings retro-glam back while vintage flair, in-home décor, is still going strong in 2020. The vintage-inspired Highclere cordless kettle combines a timeless feel with sophisticated features. This quintessentially British kettle is influenced by stately homes of the past. We have brought the classic stove top designs into the modern-day using this unique color and texture.
- Painted Stainless Steel with Haden Badge
- Water Level Window, LED Indicator Light During Boiling
- All internal plastic components that are in contact with the water are BPA Free.