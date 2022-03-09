Hager Pharma Mint Dry Mouth Drops Perspective: front
Hager Pharma Mint Dry Mouth Drops

2 ozUPC: 0001408106024
Product Details

The tooth-friendly drops

Xylitol Dry Mouth Drops are perfect for people on the go, suitable for diabetics, free of aspartame, sorbitol, lactose and gluten.

  • Sweetened With 100% Natural Xylitol
  • Reduces Oral Dryness
  • Helps Clean Teeth Between Brushings
  • Diabetic-Friendly
  • Natural Flavor
  • Does Not Promote Tooth Decay
  • Low Calorie Sugar Substitute
  • Aids In Saliva Production
  • Perfect Complement To Tooth Brushing

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
26.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5.2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2.2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Arabic , Natural Flavor , Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
