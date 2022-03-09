Hover to Zoom
Hager Pharma Mint Dry Mouth Drops
2 ozUPC: 0001408106024
Product Details
The tooth-friendly drops
Xylitol Dry Mouth Drops are perfect for people on the go, suitable for diabetics, free of aspartame, sorbitol, lactose and gluten.
- Sweetened With 100% Natural Xylitol
- Reduces Oral Dryness
- Helps Clean Teeth Between Brushings
- Diabetic-Friendly
- Natural Flavor
- Does Not Promote Tooth Decay
- Low Calorie Sugar Substitute
- Aids In Saliva Production
- Perfect Complement To Tooth Brushing
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
26.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5.2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2.2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Xylitol , Gum Arabic , Natural Flavor , Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
