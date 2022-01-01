Hover to Zoom
Hager Pharma Mirawhite Oxygen Teeth Whitening Pen
1 ctUPC: 0001408101001
Product Details
- Peroxide-free whitening
- Does not require strips or trays
- Gently whitens without carbamide peroxide through "soft" active oxygen (hyrdo-carbon-oxo-borate)
- Ideal for patient home care touch-ups and maintenance after in-office whitening treatments
- Acts pH-neutral
- The alternative for those with sensitive teeth gingival problems and numerous fillings
- Apply twice a day for 14 days for tooth whitening by up to five shades
- Pen with gel for an easy brush-on application