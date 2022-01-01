Hager Pharma Mirawhite Oxygen Teeth Whitening Pen Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Hager Pharma Mirawhite Oxygen Teeth Whitening Pen

1 ctUPC: 0001408101001
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Peroxide-free whitening
  • Does not require strips or trays
  • Gently whitens without carbamide peroxide through "soft" active oxygen (hyrdo-carbon-oxo-borate)
  • Ideal for patient home care touch-ups and maintenance after in-office whitening treatments
  • Acts pH-neutral
  • The alternative for those with sensitive teeth gingival problems and numerous fillings
  • Apply twice a day for 14 days for tooth whitening by up to five shades
  • Pen with gel for an easy brush-on application