Inviting red cherry, blackberry and blueberry aromas are complemented by notes of vanilla, tobacco and toasted oak. Rich and robust tannins frame flavors of blackberry cream and black currant, leading to a smooth, opulent finish. Our Cabernet Sauvignon is grown in outstanding vineyards throughout California, primarily the warmer climates in Lodi and Paso Robles. Here grapes ripen fully and develop ample red cherry and black currant flavors on the vine.