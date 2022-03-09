Hover to Zoom
Hain Sea Salt
21 ozUPC: 0002325466795
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Hain Pure Food® Sea Salts are sourced and produced from pristine ocean waters and brought to your table for all your cooking needs. Can be used as the perfect addition to your everyday beef, poultry, seafood and vegetable dishes.
- Dual Pour Spout
- This Salt Does Not Supply Iodide, A Necessary Nutrient
- Made From Evaporated Sea Water
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (1.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium590mg25.65%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sea Salt, Tricalcium Phosphate (Anti-caking Agent)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More