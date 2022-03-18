Hover to Zoom
Halo Garden of Vegan Recipe Vegan Natural Wet Adult Dog Food (12 Pack)
13 ozUPC: 1074515870034
Product Details
Halo Garden of Vegan dog food is a healthy, holistic alternative diet—especially for families with a vegan lifestyle or for dogs with ingredient sensitivities. This complete, daily, non-meat diet for dogs nourishes with protein-rich plant-based ingredients like peas and chickpeas; made with non-GMO fruits and vegetables.
- Developed by an animal nutritionist and veterinarian-endorsed to ensure dogs get the nutrients they require.
- No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
- No rice, corn, wheat, or soy