Halo Garden of Vegan dog food is a healthy, holistic alternative diet—especially for families with a vegan lifestyle or for dogs with ingredient sensitivities. This complete, daily, non-meat diet for dogs nourishes with protein-rich plant-based ingredients like peas and chickpeas. It is made with non-GMO fruits and vegetables and is highly digestible. Halo’s Garden of Vegan recipe doesn’t contain any meat, dairy, corn, or wheat. Complete and balanced vegan recipe developed by an animal nutritionist and veterinarian-endorsed to ensure dogs get the nutrients they require. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. No rice, corn, wheat, or soy. Halo is committed to creating exceptional food cats and dogs love, and pet parents trust.