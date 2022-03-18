Halo uses real WHOLE meat, poultry, or fish and NO meat meal of ANY kind in our natural cat food. Our food is made with premium protein to support muscle development, fats for energy, and essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants for a healthy immune system. At Halo, WHOLE Makes a Whole Lot of Difference is the philosophy that drives our holistic approach to responsibly sourced cat food. Halo is committed to creating exceptional food cats and dogs love, and pet parents trust.

Highly digestible grain free adult cat food Pate made with WHOLE Salmon