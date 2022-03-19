Hover to Zoom
Halo Natural Chicken Stew Grain Free Adult Wet Cat Food
12 ct / 3 ozUPC: 1074515830050
Halo uses real whole meat, poultry, or fish and no meat meal of any kind in our natural cat food. Our food is made with premium protein to support muscle development, fats for energy, and essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants for a healthy immune system.
- Highly digestible grain free adult cat food stew made with whole chicken