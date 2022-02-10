Hamburger Helper Beef Pasta & Sauce Mix Twin Pack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Hamburger Helper Beef Pasta & Sauce Mix Twin Pack Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Hamburger Helper Beef Pasta & Sauce Mix Twin Pack Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Hamburger Helper Beef Pasta & Sauce Mix Twin Pack Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Hamburger Helper Beef Pasta & Sauce Mix Twin Pack Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Hamburger Helper Beef Pasta & Sauce Mix Twin Pack

12 ozUPC: 0001600041977
Purchase Options

Product Details

Beef Pasta Hamburger Helper is made with REAL spices for the flavors you love most. Our products are made with NO artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources. Add Your Own Twist! Turn this flavor up even more! Add chopped onions to beef just before simmering. Stir in cooked mixed vegetables before serving.

  • Twin Pack. One for now and one for later
  • Add Ground Beef or Meatballs
  • No Colors From Artificial Sources
  • No Added Sugar. No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium560mg23%
Total Carbohydrate22g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Pasta ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Corn Starch , Salt , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Onion , * , Monosodium Glutamate , Color ( Caramel Color , Yellow Lake 5 , Yellow 5 ) , Contains Less than 0 . 5% of : Yeast Extract , Potassium Chloride , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Natural Flavor , Vegetable Oil ( Canola , Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil ) , Spice , Monoglycerides , Sugar , Beef Stock , Beef Fat , Sulfiting Agents , Silicon Dioxide ( Anticaking Agent ) . * , Dried .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More