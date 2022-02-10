Hamburger Helper Beef Pasta & Sauce Mix Twin Pack
Product Details
Beef Pasta Hamburger Helper is made with REAL spices for the flavors you love most. Our products are made with NO artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources. Add Your Own Twist! Turn this flavor up even more! Add chopped onions to beef just before simmering. Stir in cooked mixed vegetables before serving.
- Twin Pack. One for now and one for later
- Add Ground Beef or Meatballs
- No Colors From Artificial Sources
- No Added Sugar. No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Pasta ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Corn Starch , Salt , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Onion , * , Monosodium Glutamate , Color ( Caramel Color , Yellow Lake 5 , Yellow 5 ) , Contains Less than 0 . 5% of : Yeast Extract , Potassium Chloride , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Natural Flavor , Vegetable Oil ( Canola , Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil ) , Spice , Monoglycerides , Sugar , Beef Stock , Beef Fat , Sulfiting Agents , Silicon Dioxide ( Anticaking Agent ) . * , Dried .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
