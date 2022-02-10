Ingredients

Enriched Pasta ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Corn Starch , Salt , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Onion , * , Monosodium Glutamate , Color ( Caramel Color , Yellow Lake 5 , Yellow 5 ) , Contains Less than 0 . 5% of : Yeast Extract , Potassium Chloride , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Natural Flavor , Vegetable Oil ( Canola , Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil ) , Spice , Monoglycerides , Sugar , Beef Stock , Beef Fat , Sulfiting Agents , Silicon Dioxide ( Anticaking Agent ) . * , Dried .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

