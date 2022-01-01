Ingredients

Enriched Pasta Shells ( Wheat Flour , Ferrous Sulfate , Niacin , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Corn Starch , Salt , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Tomato , * , Ricotta Cheese , * ( Whey , Milk Fat , Lactic Acid , Salt ) , Monosodium Glutamate , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Basil , Natural Flavor , Whey , Color ( Caramel Color , Yellow Lakes 5 , and , 6 , Yellows 5 , and , 6 , Red 40 Lake ) , Monoglycerides , Oregano , Yeast Extract , Spice , Cheddar Cheese , * ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Malic Acid , Silicon Dioxide ( Anticaking Agent ) . Contains Wheat , Milk . May contain Egg and Soy Ingredients .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More