Hamburger Helper™ Cheesy Italian Shells Mix Twin Pack
Hamburger Helper™ Cheesy Italian Shells Mix Twin Pack
Hamburger Helper™ Cheesy Italian Shells Mix Twin Pack Perspective: left
Hamburger Helper™ Cheesy Italian Shells Mix Twin Pack Perspective: right
Hamburger Helper™ Cheesy Italian Shells Mix Twin Pack Perspective: top
Hamburger Helper™ Cheesy Italian Shells Mix Twin Pack Perspective: bottom
Hamburger Helper™ Cheesy Italian Shells Mix Twin Pack

12.2 ozUPC: 0001600045133
Product Details

Cheesy Italian Shells Pasta Hamburger Helper™ is made with 100% real cheese and Italian-style herbs for the classic taste you love most. Our products are made with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources. Add your own twist! Make it fancy! Stir in baby fresh spinach, diced fresh tomatoes, and shredded parmesan cheese just before serving.

  • Twin Pack: One for now and one for later
  • Made with 100% Real Cheese
  • Add Ground Beef, Ground Turkey, or Ground Italian Sausage
  • No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • No Colors From Artificial Sources
  • Box Tops for Education

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium720mg30%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar5g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Pasta Shells ( Wheat Flour , Ferrous Sulfate , Niacin , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Corn Starch , Salt , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Tomato , * , Ricotta Cheese , * ( Whey , Milk Fat , Lactic Acid , Salt ) , Monosodium Glutamate , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Basil , Natural Flavor , Whey , Color ( Caramel Color , Yellow Lakes 5 , and , 6 , Yellows 5 , and , 6 , Red 40 Lake ) , Monoglycerides , Oregano , Yeast Extract , Spice , Cheddar Cheese , * ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Malic Acid , Silicon Dioxide ( Anticaking Agent ) . Contains Wheat , Milk . May contain Egg and Soy Ingredients .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More