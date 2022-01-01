Hamburger Helper™ Cheesy Italian Shells Mix Twin Pack
Product Details
Cheesy Italian Shells Pasta Hamburger Helper™ is made with 100% real cheese and Italian-style herbs for the classic taste you love most. Our products are made with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources. Add your own twist! Make it fancy! Stir in baby fresh spinach, diced fresh tomatoes, and shredded parmesan cheese just before serving.
- Twin Pack: One for now and one for later
- Made with 100% Real Cheese
- Add Ground Beef, Ground Turkey, or Ground Italian Sausage
- No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
- No Colors From Artificial Sources
- Box Tops for Education
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Pasta Shells ( Wheat Flour , Ferrous Sulfate , Niacin , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Corn Starch , Salt , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Tomato , * , Ricotta Cheese , * ( Whey , Milk Fat , Lactic Acid , Salt ) , Monosodium Glutamate , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Basil , Natural Flavor , Whey , Color ( Caramel Color , Yellow Lakes 5 , and , 6 , Yellows 5 , and , 6 , Red 40 Lake ) , Monoglycerides , Oregano , Yeast Extract , Spice , Cheddar Cheese , * ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Malic Acid , Silicon Dioxide ( Anticaking Agent ) . Contains Wheat , Milk . May contain Egg and Soy Ingredients .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More