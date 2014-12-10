Ingredients

Potatoes , * , Modified Whey , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Corn Starch , Salt , Sugar , Onion , * , Yeast Extract , Sodium Phosphate , Garlic , * , Vegetable Oil ( Canola , Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil ) , Lactic Acid , Citric Acid , Calcium Lactate , Monoglycerides , Caramel Color , Natural Flavor , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Parsley , * , Black Pepper , Beef Stock , Spice , Silicon Dioxide ( Anticaking Agent ) , Beef Fat . Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite . * , Dried

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.