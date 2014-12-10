Hamburger Helper Potatoes Stroganoff Twin Pack Perspective: front
Hamburger Helper Potatoes Stroganoff Twin Pack Perspective: back
Hamburger Helper Potatoes Stroganoff Twin Pack Perspective: left
Hamburger Helper Potatoes Stroganoff Twin Pack Perspective: right
Hamburger Helper Potatoes Stroganoff Twin Pack Perspective: top
Hamburger Helper Potatoes Stroganoff Twin Pack Perspective: bottom
Hamburger Helper Potatoes Stroganoff Twin Pack

10.1 ozUPC: 0001600013853
Product Details

Potatoes Stroganoff Hamburger Helper is made with real herbs and spices for the flavors you love most. Our products are made with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources. Add your own twist! Into yummy bacon deliciousness? Stir in chopped cooked bacon and cooked green beans just before serving. For extra zip, serve with hot sauce.

  • Twin pack: 1 for now and 1 for later
  • Add meatballs orground beef
  • Box Tops for Education

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium510mg21%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes , * , Modified Whey , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Corn Starch , Salt , Sugar , Onion , * , Yeast Extract , Sodium Phosphate , Garlic , * , Vegetable Oil ( Canola , Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil ) , Lactic Acid , Citric Acid , Calcium Lactate , Monoglycerides , Caramel Color , Natural Flavor , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Parsley , * , Black Pepper , Beef Stock , Spice , Silicon Dioxide ( Anticaking Agent ) , Beef Fat . Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite . * , Dried

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
