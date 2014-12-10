Hamburger Helper Potatoes Stroganoff Twin Pack
Product Details
Potatoes Stroganoff Hamburger Helper is made with real herbs and spices for the flavors you love most. Our products are made with no artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources. Add your own twist! Into yummy bacon deliciousness? Stir in chopped cooked bacon and cooked green beans just before serving. For extra zip, serve with hot sauce.
- Twin pack: 1 for now and 1 for later
- Add meatballs orground beef
- Box Tops for Education
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes , * , Modified Whey , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Corn Starch , Salt , Sugar , Onion , * , Yeast Extract , Sodium Phosphate , Garlic , * , Vegetable Oil ( Canola , Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil ) , Lactic Acid , Citric Acid , Calcium Lactate , Monoglycerides , Caramel Color , Natural Flavor , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Parsley , * , Black Pepper , Beef Stock , Spice , Silicon Dioxide ( Anticaking Agent ) , Beef Fat . Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite . * , Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More