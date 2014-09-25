Hamburger Helper Three Cheese Pasta & Sauce Mix Twin Pack
America's favorite Hamburger Helper is made with 100% REAL cheese and Italian-style herbs for the classic taste you love most. Our products are made with NO artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources. Add Your Own Twist! Add some pizzazz! Stir in chopped red pepper just before simmering. Stir in cooked peas just before serving. Sprinkle with ground pepper just before serving.
- Add Ground Beef or Chicken
- Twin Pack: One for Now and One for Later
Ingredients
Enriched Pasta ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Corn Starch , Maltodextrin , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Salt , Monosodium Glutamate , Sugar , Ricotta Cheese , * ( Whey , Milkfat , Lactic Acid , Salt ) , Parmesan Cheese , * ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Citric Acid , Blue Cheese , * ( Milk , Salt , Cheese Cultures , Enzymes ) , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Cultured Nonfat Milk , Monoglycerides , Lactic Acid , Color ( Yellow Lakes 5 , and , 6 , Yellows 5 , and , 6 , Red 40 Lake ) , Calcium Lactate , Whey , Natural Flavor , Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese ( Cultured Milk , Salt , Enzymes , Sorbitol ) , Sodium Citrate , Yeast Extract , Enzyme Modified Blue Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Silicon Dioxide ( Anticaking Agent ) , Sodium Phosphate . Contains Wheat , Milk ; May contain Egg and Soy Ingredients .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
