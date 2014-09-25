Ingredients

Enriched Pasta ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Corn Starch , Maltodextrin , Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Salt , Monosodium Glutamate , Sugar , Ricotta Cheese , * ( Whey , Milkfat , Lactic Acid , Salt ) , Parmesan Cheese , * ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Citric Acid , Blue Cheese , * ( Milk , Salt , Cheese Cultures , Enzymes ) , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil , Cultured Nonfat Milk , Monoglycerides , Lactic Acid , Color ( Yellow Lakes 5 , and , 6 , Yellows 5 , and , 6 , Red 40 Lake ) , Calcium Lactate , Whey , Natural Flavor , Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese ( Cultured Milk , Salt , Enzymes , Sorbitol ) , Sodium Citrate , Yeast Extract , Enzyme Modified Blue Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Silicon Dioxide ( Anticaking Agent ) , Sodium Phosphate . Contains Wheat , Milk ; May contain Egg and Soy Ingredients .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

