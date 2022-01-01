Refresh your gazebo covering with the bright Hamilton 10-foot vented replacement canopy from International Caravan Home Furnishings. The durable polyester is weather-and UV-resistant with steel ribbing on the inside for structure and stability.Features : Canopy measures 116-inches wide x 116-inches deep.; Powder-coated steel ribbing for rust protection.; All-weather and water resistant 100% polyester canopy.; UV-light fading protection against harsh outdoor sunlight and weathering.; Gazebo frame is not included.; The canopy is attached to the frame by sliding it into the poles.. Specifications : Frame Material : Steel; Upholstery Material : Polyesteer; Upholstery Color : Cranberry.