This 3 light Outdoor Chain-Hang Lantern from the Hamilton collection by will enhance your home with a perfect mix of form and function. The features include a Textured Black finish applied by experts.

. Collection - Hamilton. Bulb Base Type - Candelabra Base. Glass Shade Type - Clear Water Glass. Number of Bulb - 3. Wattage - 60. ChainRodsCord - 3 ft. of Chain. Lead Wire - 10 ft.. Safety Rating - Damp. Finish - Textured Black. BackplateCanopy Width - 4.50 in.. BackplateCanopy Length - 4.50 in.. Height - 20 in.. Diameter - 12.50 in.