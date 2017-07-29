Hamilton Beach® products are thoughtfully designed to make your life easier— from preparing delicious meals effortlessly to making your clothes look their best.

Iron doubles as a handheld garment steamer

Switch between settings with an easy-slide lever

Lightweight and heats up in just minutes

Iron out sharp creases with the smooth glide of the nonstick soleplate

Garment steamer removes wrinkles from clothing, curtains, and more

Powerful, continuous steam

Space-saving design

1200 watts

Model: 14525