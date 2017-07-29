Hamilton Beach Flip Handle Iron and Steamer - Black/Blue/Gray Perspective: front
Hamilton Beach Flip Handle Iron and Steamer - Black/Blue/Gray Perspective: left
Hamilton Beach Flip Handle Iron and Steamer - Black/Blue/Gray Perspective: right
Hamilton Beach Flip Handle Iron and Steamer - Black/Blue/Gray

5.5 x 4 x 10 inUPC: 0004009414525
Hamilton Beach® products are thoughtfully designed to make your life easier— from preparing delicious meals effortlessly to making your clothes look their best.

  • Iron doubles as a handheld garment steamer
  • Switch between settings with an easy-slide lever
  • Lightweight and heats up in just minutes
  • Iron out sharp creases with the smooth glide of the nonstick soleplate
  • Garment steamer removes wrinkles from clothing, curtains, and more
  • Powerful, continuous steam
  • Space-saving design
  • 1200 watts

Model: 14525