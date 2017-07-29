Hover to Zoom
Hamilton Beach Flip Handle Iron and Steamer - Black/Blue/Gray
5.5 x 4 x 10 inUPC: 0004009414525
Hamilton Beach® products are thoughtfully designed to make your life easier— from preparing delicious meals effortlessly to making your clothes look their best.
- Iron doubles as a handheld garment steamer
- Switch between settings with an easy-slide lever
- Lightweight and heats up in just minutes
- Iron out sharp creases with the smooth glide of the nonstick soleplate
- Garment steamer removes wrinkles from clothing, curtains, and more
- Powerful, continuous steam
- Space-saving design
- 1200 watts
Model: 14525