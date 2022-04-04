Hover to Zoom
Hamm's America's Classic Premium Lager Beer
4 cans / 16 fl ozUPC: 0003410000173
Product Details
- An American-style lager
- A light beer with a subtle blend of complex aromatics that includes malty notes, highlights of grassy and fruity hops, and low hop bitterness
- A refreshing, smooth, and slightly hoppy beer, making it the perfect choice for any occasion
- Brewed in true family tradition from purest water and choicest barley malt, grain and hops