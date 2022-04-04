Hamm's America's Classic Premium Lager Beer Perspective: front
Hamm's America's Classic Premium Lager Beer Perspective: back
Hamm's America's Classic Premium Lager Beer Perspective: left
Hamm's America's Classic Premium Lager Beer Perspective: right
Hamm's America's Classic Premium Lager Beer Perspective: top
Hamm's America's Classic Premium Lager Beer

4 cans / 16 fl ozUPC: 0003410000173
  • An American-style lager
  • A light beer with a subtle blend of complex aromatics that includes malty notes, highlights of grassy and fruity hops, and low hop bitterness
  • A refreshing, smooth, and slightly hoppy beer, making it the perfect choice for any occasion
  • Brewed in true family tradition from purest water and choicest barley malt, grain and hops